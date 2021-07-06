Minnesota Twins’ Matt Shoemaker clears waivers, accepts Triple-A spot

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker (32) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran right-hander Matt Shoemaker cleared waivers and accepted a spot with Triple-A Saint Paul on Monday, four days after the Minnesota Twins designated him for assignment.

Shoemaker, 34, went 3-8 with an 8.06 ERA in 16 games (11 starts) for Minnesota this season. He allowed eight runs on seven hits — including three homers — and two walks in 2 2/3 innings in his latest outing, a 13-3 road loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Since being moved to the bullpen in early June, Shoemaker allowed 13 runs in 9 2/3 innings for a 12.10 ERA.

For his nine-year career, Shoemaker is 46-41 with a 4.24 ERA in 128 games (115 starts) with the Los Angeles Angels (2013-18), Toronto Blue Jays (2019-20) and Twins.

–Field Level Media