Minnesota Twins prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand has 14 RBI through two minor-league games

Wow. What a start it’s been for Minnesota Twins corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand playing down in Single-A ball for the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

He may not be one of the top five, 10, or even top-20 minor league prospects in the Twins system, but he’s sure making a name for himself early on, placing the 22-year-old ballplayer on the radar for many baseball observers.

Strand-Encarnacion currently ranks as the 29th prospect out of 30 in MLB.com’s Twins Top 30 prospects, but it’s safe to say, that standing is set to change if he can continue mashing.

Through his first two games, the first baseman/third baseman has compiled one of the best, ok maybe two of the best stat lines you’ll ever see.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand stats: 9-for-10, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 5 R, 1 SB

Christian Encarnacion-Strand… 😱😱😱



The @Twins' No. 29 prospect is off to a hot start with @CRKernels.



Game 1: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 2 R

Game 2: 5-for-5, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB pic.twitter.com/qn7X4vtOAD — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 9, 2022

Not a bad way to start the year. His OPS currently sits at an astronomical 2.800.

Who is Christian Encarnacion-Strand and is he a legit prospect?

The first answer is yes, this kid can hit.

Minnesota drafted Encarnacion-Strand in the fourth round in 2021 out of Oklahoma State University, and all he’s done since joining the pro side is rake.

While it was only a small sample size (92 plate appearances), CES hit .391 in A-ball with the Twins in 2021 shortly after being signed. His OPS was 1.081 across those 22 games. For what it’s worth, Encarnacion-Strand also committed just one error in 17 games at first base, in addition to playing mistake-free baseball at third for four more contests a season ago.

Now, moving up another level to A+ ball, he’s off to an even hotter start in 2022. If he can continue causing nightmares for opposing pitchers, it’s only a matter of time before the sweet-swinging kid from Walnut Creek, California makes his way up to Double-A ball.

