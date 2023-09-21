Minkah Fitzpatrick defends his hit on Nick Chubb: “I’m not a dirty player”

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick laid the hit on Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb during Monday night’s game that ended the running back’s season.

Chubb suffered a serious left knee injury and might have to undergo multiple surgeries before even thinking about a return to the field.

A few days after the play in question, Fitzpatrick defended himself by indicating that he’s not a dirty player.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Insights From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Fantasy Winners

“It’s very unfortunate. It’s a tough, tough injury. Unfortunately, part of the game we play. I know there’s people that [believed there was] ill will behind the tackle. It’s not the case whatsoever. I’m a guy that’s a competitor who’s going to go out there and play the game. I’m chippy. I’m edgy, of course, but I’m not a dirty player. I’m not going to sit here and defend my character. I know the type of player I am. Chubb knows the type of player I am. I’ve played against him a bunch in the past. Five years, two times a year. I love competing against him. He brings the best out of me, and I bring the best out of him.” Minkah Fitzpatrick on Nick Chubb injury, via ESPN.

There are not many outside of Browns partisans who are blaming Fitzpatrick for the injury. While violent, it was a clean hit. As Fitzpatrick said, it’s part of the game.

As for Chubb, this is the second serious left knee injury he has suffered in his career. Back in 2015 with Georgia, the Pro Bowler suffered tears to the PCL, MCL and LCL of his left knee. He also dislocated his knee.