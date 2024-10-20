Milwaukee Bucks rumor reveals ludicrous plan to keep All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo happy this season

A new Milwaukee Bucks rumor suggests the team is trying to trade a player so they can keep another to make top star Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.

The Bucks are just days away from the start of their 2024-25 season. And there is a lot of excitement in Milwaukee about the team’s potential. Top stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have a year of playing together under their belt. Plus, head coach Doc Rivers had a full training camp to implement his system.

While the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers are getting a lot of attention, the Bucks have a team that can reach the Finals. Ahead of Wednesday’s season opener, the organization is putting its final touches on the roster, and a Saturday report revealed one change they are looking to make.

Veteran NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed recently in a Threads post that “the Bucks have informed rival teams of Milwaukee’s early interest in trading MarJon Beauchamp.” The rumor isn’t anything out of the ordinary. Until a follow-up report added details on why the team wanted to move Beauchamp.

Milwaukee Bucks trying to re-sign end of the bench player who won’t even suit up this season

Spotrac contributor Keith Smith revealed on Sunday “Part of the Bucks interest in trading MarJon Beauchamp is to open a roster spot. Milwaukee has some interest in re-signing locker room favorite Thanasis Antetokounmpo, a league source” told him.

What makes the decision so surprising is that Antetokounmpo had successful Achilles surgery in May. And is expected to miss all of this season to recover. Sure, the 32-year-old is a popular member of the Milwaukee Bucks locker room. But he is also the brother of top star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The elder Antetokounmpo is an end-of-the-bench player who has averaged just over three points and 10 minutes in his best season in Milwaukee. So, basically, the team is going to use the money to pay a player to hang around the team during the season and to keep his brother happy. Instead of potentially using it on a player who can actually compete this season.

