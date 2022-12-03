Multiple MLB teams calling Milwaukee Brewers about trades for star players

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers have been extremely active on the trade market this season, parting ways with two key contributors from the 2022 MLB season. More changes are coming and Milwaukee’s best players are now the focal point for teams looking to make a splash.

After missing the MLB playoffs this past season, Milwaukee seems to be slashing its payroll. It traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe, who is projected to receive an $11.2 million salary through arbitration in 2023.

The Brewers recently dealt second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners, another move motivated by finances. All of this comes just a few months after Milwaukee traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, with prospects Esteury Ruiz and Robert Gasser the only pieces remaining from the original return.

Needless to say, executives around the league have taken notice of what’s happening in Milwaukee. With many of the top MLB free agents expected to come off the board very soon, calls are being made to Milwaukee to see who is available.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers are receiving calls inquiring about Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff and star shortstop Willy Adames.

“Rival teams are asking the Brewers about trades for their top players — right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, and shortstop Willy Adames. The subtraction of one or more from that group is perhaps more likely at the trade deadline, and only if the team falters.” Ken Rosenthal on MLB teams interested in Milwaukee Brewers’ stars

It’s believed that the Brewers aren’t willing to deal any of those players, for now, believing a total teardown is unnecessary. While there was a clear mandate to trim payroll, there remains a desire to be competitive in 2023.

Few would be surprised if Burnes is eventually traded. Milwaukee’s ace blasted the organization in September for a lack of progress in contract negotiations. While he is under team control through 2023, the Brewers could maximize the trade value by trading him earlier when teams covet the two seasons of a club-friendly contract.

For now, the Brewers appear poised to enter the 2023 season with a reshuffled lineup and the same starting rotation that carried them in the 2021 and ’22 seasons. The moment either Burnes or Woodruff becomes available, though, more than a dozen teams will likely pursue a blockbuster trade.