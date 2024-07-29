Milwaukee Brewers pursuing one of best pitchers available at MLB trade deadline

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of several contending teams hoping to be buyers ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. Following Sunday’s win, the Brewers carry a 60-45 record into Monday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

This places the Brewers in an advantageous position, with a six-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central division race. Naturally, this means the Brewers should be looking to add a piece or two before the deadline passes, and they’re reportedly hard at work doing just that.

Erick Fedde linked to Milwaukee Brewers

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

According to top MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal, the Milwaukee Brewers are one of a handful of teams trying to trade for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde. The 31-year-old right-hander is currently enjoying the best season of his career and is viewed as one of the top arms available.

Brewers are among teams on Erick Fedde, a popular pitche due to good control and movement, and $7.5M annual salary through next year @Ken_Rosenthal on this link — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2024

Erick Fedde stats this season: 7-4 W/L, 3.11 ERA, 108 SO, 1.142 WHIP

Since Fedde is also under contract through next season, he’s viewed as one of the more attractive trade chips of the deadline. Yet, for that same reason, there’s no sense of urgency for the White Sox to make a deal now, as opposed to the offseason.

However, capitalizing by selling high in the midst of a career year could be a very wise move by the White Sox front office, especially since the aging veteran likely won’t be around when the Sox are ready to compete again. If the Brewers do want to get something done, they’ll have to act fast, while beating out other offers from rival contenders.

