Milwaukee Brewers place Kolten Wong (oblique) on IL

May 15, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) breaks up a double play attempt by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left oblique strain.

It marks the second time this season Wong has landed on the IL due to a left oblique injury. He missed 11 games in April due to the ailment.

Wong injured the oblique again on Thursday while striking out in the third inning of a 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He didn’t take the field in the fourth.

“It’s not bad, but it’s concerning because it’s the same spot that he did earlier this year,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Thursday’s game.

Wong, 30, is batting .280 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 44 games this season. He is in his first season with the Brewers after spending eight campaigns with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. He batted .270 in 37 at-bats with Milwaukee earlier this season.

The Brewers also sent outfielder Derek Fisher to Nashville on a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old Fisher hasn’t played this season due to a hamstring injury.

–Field Level Media