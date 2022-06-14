WATCH: Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter with two strikes and two outs in the 9th

Agony. So close to making history. So darn close. That has to be what St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas has to be feeling right now.

In the midst of his best season since back in 2018, the 33-year-old righty was mowing through the Pittsburgh Pirates’ lineup on Tuesday. He struck out six batters through 8.2 innings without allowing a single hit. Not one.

That’s when Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell took to the plate to seemingly close out the doubleheader. With the count even at 2-2 and two outs, Mitchell drove the ball to center field. One of the better defensive outfielders in the game, Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader, seemed to have a play on the ball.

Unfortunately, it seemed like Bader got turned around. The ball bounced off the warning track and into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Miles Mikolas loses a no hitter with two strikes in the 9th inning pic.twitter.com/GuPSZSAt8v — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 15, 2022

Baseball is a game of inches. Mikolas found that out in more ways than one. He ultimately exited the game following this at-bat having already thrown a whopping 129 pitches.

This didn’t stop fans fans inside St. Louis’ Busch Stadium from giving Mikolas a standing ovation.

As noted above, Mikolas has been an absolute star for the first-place Cardinals thus far this season. In fact, an argument can be made that he’s been their ace.

MLB world reacts to Miles Mikolas’ near no-hitter

Myles Mikolas comes within one out of a no-hitter. Heart-breaking. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 15, 2022

Miles Mikolas on losing his no-hitter with two outs and two strikes in the 9th: "It kind of stinks.'' — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2022

Any time a no-hitter gets broken up with two outs in the ninth is just painful. St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas is done after 129 pitches of excellence against Pittsburgh. Phenomenal performance regardless. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2022

Agony: St. Louis Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas loses his no-hitter with two outs and two strikes in the 9th inning. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2022