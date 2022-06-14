WATCH: Miles Mikolas loses no-hitter with two strikes and two outs in the 9th

Agony. So close to making history. So darn close. That has to be what St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas has to be feeling right now.
In the midst of his best season since back in 2018, the 33-year-old righty was mowing through the Pittsburgh Pirates’ lineup on Tuesday. He struck out six batters through 8.2 innings without allowing a single hit. Not one.
That’s when Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell took to the plate to seemingly close out the doubleheader. With the count even at 2-2 and two outs, Mitchell drove the ball to center field. One of the better defensive outfielders in the game, Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader, seemed to have a play on the ball.
Unfortunately, it seemed like Bader got turned around. The ball bounced off the warning track and into the stands for a ground-rule double.
Baseball is a game of inches. Mikolas found that out in more ways than one. He ultimately exited the game following this at-bat having already thrown a whopping 129 pitches.
This didn’t stop fans fans inside St. Louis’ Busch Stadium from giving Mikolas a standing ovation.
As noted above, Mikolas has been an absolute star for the first-place Cardinals thus far this season. In fact, an argument can be made that he’s been their ace.
- Miles Mikolas stats (2022): 4-4 record, 2.93 ERA, 1.06 WHIP