Published November 2, 2022

Mikyx reportedly returning to G2 Esports

The loading screen for League of Legends is seen projected on the wall behind the competitors. The loading screen comes up while waiting for the game to start, allowing players to view each characters basic information before the battle. Jan. 24, 2020
Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle reportedly is returning to G2 Esports’ League of Legends lineup.

The 23-year-old Slovenian support player was with G2 from November 2018 through January 2022, when he joined Excel Esports.

According to the independent journalist Brieuc Seeger, Mikyx will replace Raphael “Targamas” Crabbe in the lineup at G2.

Per the report, Mikyx and his former Misfits teammate Steven “Hans Sama” Liv wanted to join a team together. It was reported earlier this week that Hans Sama is leaving Team Liquid to join G2.

In addition to Targamas, the rest of the current G2 lineup includes Sergen “BrokenBlade” Celik, Rasmus “caPs” Winther and Victor “Flakked” Lirola.

–Field Level Media

