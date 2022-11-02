Mikyx reportedly returning to G2 Esports

Credit: Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle reportedly is returning to G2 Esports’ League of Legends lineup.

The 23-year-old Slovenian support player was with G2 from November 2018 through January 2022, when he joined Excel Esports.

According to the independent journalist Brieuc Seeger, Mikyx will replace Raphael “Targamas” Crabbe in the lineup at G2.

[Sources] Mikyx ???? is set to join G2 Esports as he will be replacing Targamas ???? in the support position. Mikyx and his former teammate Hans Sama ???? wanted to join a team together. He will therefore return to his former organization after a year with Excel. pic.twitter.com/SOC11tELMH — LEC Wooloo ???? (@LEC_Wooloo) November 2, 2022

Per the report, Mikyx and his former Misfits teammate Steven “Hans Sama” Liv wanted to join a team together. It was reported earlier this week that Hans Sama is leaving Team Liquid to join G2.

In addition to Targamas, the rest of the current G2 lineup includes Sergen “BrokenBlade” Celik, Rasmus “caPs” Winther and Victor “Flakked” Lirola.

