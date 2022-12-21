Mikko Rantanen delivers in OT as Avs cut down Habs

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Rantanen added an assist on Artturi Lehkonen’s goal and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 19 shots for Colorado, which finished its homestand 4-1.

Anthony Richard scored his first career goal and Jake Allen made 34 saves for Montreal.

Denis Malgin made his Avalanche debut two days after being acquired from Toronto for Dryden Hunt.

The Canadiens nearly scored in overtime, but Rantanen picked up the puck in his own crease and passed it to Devon Toews as they entered the Montreal zone on a two-on-one. Toews gave it back to Rantanen and he beat Allen with a wrister for his 22nd goal of the season.

The Canadiens scored on the first shot of the game in Richards’ second game with the team since he was recalled from the AHL earlier in the week.

Jake Evans got the puck along the boards in the Montreal zone and chipped it into the neutral zone, where Richard picked it up. He got behind the Avalanche defenders and beat Georgiev at 1:48 of the first.

Colorado had several chances in the second period, the best when Valeri Nichushkin had a scoring opportunity thwarted when he couldn’t corral a pass in front of the Canadiens’ net late in the second.

Neither team took a penalty until Arber Xhekaj went off for tripping at 18:16 of the second, but the Avalanche couldn’t capitalize on that one.

Richard went off for hooking at 2:09 of the third and Colorado capitalized. Cale Makar got the puck at the point, sent it to Rantanen at the right circle, and Rantanen fed Lehkonen in the post. His snap shot beat a screened Allen just seven seconds into the man advantage.

Montreal got its only power play when Malgin took a slashing minor midway through the third but managed just one shot on goal.

