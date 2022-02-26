Mike Miles Jr., TCU stun No. 9 Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Micah Peavy (0) drives against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward KJ Allen (21) in the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Miles Jr. racked up 26 points and had a huge steal in the final seconds as TCU roared back and owned the final minutes in a 69-66 win over No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Raiders led by eight points at halftime and by 11 early in the second half but were not at their best on either end of the floor. TCU fought back, taking a 61-60 advantage on Francisco Farabello’s 3-pointer with 3:47 to play.

That was the first of six lead changes over the ensuing minutes, the final of which came on a dunk by Xavier Cork that put the Horned Frogs up 67-66. Miles added a free throw with 24 seconds left and, after a Miles’ steal, Micah Peavy hit another from the charity stripe to expand TCU’s lead to three points.

Texas Tech had two shots to tie the game, with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Adonis Arms missing 3-pointers in the final seconds.

Emanuel Miller added 11 points and Damion Baugh had 10 for TCU (18-9, 7-8 Big 12), which won for the second time in its past three games and earned a huge victory as it fights for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs were playing their fourth game in a stretch of eight days.

Bryson Williams led Texas Tech with 21 points while Arms had 15 and Davion Warren scored 12. The Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5) had a four-game win streak snapped.

A layup by Eddie Lampkin handed TCU a 23-20 lead with 8:27 to play in the first half. The Red Raiders responded with a 10-0 run capped by Kevin McCullar’s fast-break layup to grant Tech a 30-23 advantage.

The Horned Frogs cut their deficit to three points on layups by Baugh and Miles, but Arms owned the final two minutes, hitting a 3-pointer and then adding a dunk off a McCullar assist to stake the Red Raiders to a 41-33 lead at the break.

Williams led Texas Tech with 11 points over the first 20 minutes. Miles led all scorers with 14 points in the half.

