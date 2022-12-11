Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach hospitalized in critical condition

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The college football world is sending its thoughts to an icon fresh off news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday due to a personal health issue.

Reports surfaced earlier on Sunday that Leach was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance from his home in Starkville.

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family,” Mississippi State press release on Mike Leach situation.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated noted Sunday evening that Leach’s condition is critical. Mississippi State beat writer Robbie Faulk also indicated via social media that “Mike Leach needs a miracle.”

It’s not yet known what medical emergency the 61-year-old Leach is suffering through. But Sunday’s sobering news led to colleagues reaching out via social media as a way to send their thoughts to the highly-respected head coach.

My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family. 🙏🏼 — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 12, 2022

Thinking about @Coach_Leach tonight. Praying for you Coach🙏 — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 12, 2022

Please just a moment of prayer for my good friend Mike Leach and his family! Keep fighting!!! — Gary Patterson (@FBCoachP) December 12, 2022

Known for his deep thoughts and absolutely brilliant quotes, Leach’s name has been synonymous with college football dating back to his days as the Texas Tech head coach from 2000-09. He’s been Mississippi State’s head coach since 2020 after spending eight seasons with Washington State.

Leach’s Mississippi State team is set to take on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was named interim head coach after Leach’s hospitalization. But this is about a lot more than football.

Our thoughts go out to Mike Leach, his wife, Sharon Leach, and their four children during this difficult time. Hopefully, some good news comes from Mississippi at some point soon.