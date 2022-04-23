WATCH: Miguel Cabrera joins exclusive 3,000-hit club, becomes just 33rd member

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

When future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera made his MLB debut with the then-Miami Marlins back in 2003, no one could have expected for him to morph into one of the best players of the modern era.

During a five-year run with the Marlins, Miggy earned four All-Star appearances. His career started with the young infielder helping lead the upstart Marlins to a World Series win over the New York Yankes during that 2003 rookie season.

Fast forward nearly 20 years, and Miguel Cabrera once again made history against the very same Yankees. Taking on the Pinstripes in Detroit on Thursday, the 11-time All-Star needed one hit to collect the 3,000th of his career. He did just that with a single into right field on Saturday, sending Detroit’s home crowd into a feeling of elation.

The 7th player in Major League history with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. pic.twitter.com/7RtGWyl3Xv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 23, 2022

Talk about a surreal scene in a city that hosted then all-time hits leader Ty Cobb from 1905-1926. History made in a city that has defined history since the Tigers’ inception all the way back in 1901.

For Cabrera, this seems to be the final milestone in a career that has now spanned three different decades and was once defined by him being among the most-feared hitters in baseball until age caught up with the Triple Crown winner and two-time MVP. It wasn’t too long ago that the Venezuela native put up one of the greatest 10-year runs since the aforementioned Cobb.

Miguel Cabrera stats (2004-13): .324 average, 353 HR, 1,198 RBI, .976 OPS

Even with Cabrera having taken a back seat to younger Tigers players over the past few seasons, he remains a fixture in Detroit. Being able to collect that 3,000th hit at home in front of fans who have rooted for him since he came to Detroit back in 2008 had to be extra special. He opened up about he inevitability of hitting that plateau just recently.

“That number is really hard to get. Don’t get me wrong, I always dreamed about this moment. I was always thinking about, in your career where you’re going to be. I’m in a good position right now. I want to enjoy the moment, but at the same time, I want to think the same thing I thought when I first came up — play to win with my teammates. It’s not fair to say, ‘Oh, I get 3,000 because of me.’ No, I get 3,000 because of my teammates, my coaches, my manager, everyone.” Miguel Cabrera on getting his No. 3,000, via the Detroit Free Press

Miguel Cabrera and MLB’s 3,000-hit club

Pete Rose: 4,256

Ty Cobb: 4,189

Hank Aaron: 3,771

Stan Musial: 3,630

Tris Speaker: 3,514

Derek Jeter: 3,465

Honus Wagner: 3,430

Carl Yastrzemski: 3,419

Paul Molitor: 3,319

Eddie Collins: 3,315

Albert Pujols: 3,308

Willie Mays: 3,293

Eddie Murray: 3,256

Nap Lajoie: 3,252

Cal Ripken Jr.: 3,184

Adrian Beltre: 3,166

George Brett: 3,154

Paul Waner: 3,152

Robin Yount: 3,142

Tony Gwynn: 3,141

Alex Rodriguez: 3,115

Dave Winfield: 3,110

Ichiro Suzuki: 3,089

Craig Biggio: 3,060

Rickey Henderson: 3,055

Rod Carew: 3,053

Lou Brock: 3,023

Rafael Palmeiro: 3,020

Cap Anson: 3,011

Wade Boggs: 3,010

Al Kaline: 3,007

Roberto Clemente: 3,000

Miguel Cabrera: 3,000

of the 32 members of the 3,000-hit club before Miguel Cabrera did his thing, only six have not been inducted into Cooperstown.

Of that group, Pete Rose is not eligible after MLB banned him from the game for betting on baseball. Adrian Beltre, Albert Pujols and Ichiro will find themselves inducted here soon. Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro were figureheads during the MLB steroid era and are unlikely to ever be voted in.

The best to ever hit. pic.twitter.com/kegWZA6i4a — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 23, 2022

The same thing can’t be said about Miggy. Once he did in fact call it quits, the all-time great will find himself in Cooperstown in short order.