Miguel Angel Jimenez keeps clean card to win Boeing Classic

Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 to break away from the pack and win the Boeing Classic on Sunday in Snoqualmie, Wash.

Jimenez was tied with Billy Andrade for the lead after two rounds, but Sunday’s performance at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge was all he needed to secure his third victory of the PGA Tour Champions season and his first since February.

Jimenez, 58, made three birdies on the front nine and two more at Nos. 11 and 12. He parred the remaining six holes to finish at 15-under 201, two clear of Australia’s David McKenzie (final-round 66).

Jimenez did not record a bogey for the final 45 holes of the 54-hole tournament.

“It feels great,” Jimenez said. “I did not play very good all through the year … but it’s been close to coming. But I’m happy, and I’m hitting the ball all the week very solid.”

Jimenez will move up one spot to third place in the Charles Schwab Cup money race. He’ll be behind only Steven Alker of New Zealand and Jerry Kelly after Sunday.

McKenzie followed a 64 Saturday with his bogey-free 66 to grab second place. Similarly to Jimenez’s round, McKenzie made six birdies through 12 holes but only pars over the final six.

“I was sucking air,” McKenzie said of his final stretch. “I was like just trying to get it close to the hole and give myself a chance and do nothing stupid, and fortunately I didn’t do anything stupid, but I didn’t make any putts.”

Andrade only managed a 1-under 71 and finished in a tie for third at 11 under with Canada’s Stephen Ames (69). Alker shot a 69 to finish in fifth at 10 under, and Kelly posted a 68 to get to sixth at 9 under.

