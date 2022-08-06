Midgame power surge carries Giants past A’s

Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

LaMonte Wade Jr., J.D. Davis and Joey Bart all homered in support of left-hander Carlos Rodon on Saturday night, powering the visiting San Francisco Giants to a 7-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

The win gave the Giants a 2-1 lead in the annual Bay Bridge Series, with the fourth and final meeting scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Oakland.

Rodon (10-6) reached double figures in wins for the second consecutive season, limiting the Athletics to one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

All 98 pitches Rodon threw were with a lead after the Giants took advantage of the wildness of A’s starter Adam Oller (1-5) in the top of the first.

Oller issued game-opening walks to Joc Pederson and Luis Gonzalez, and a Mike Yastrzemski bunt single loaded the bases. A walk to Brandon Crawford forced in a run.

Playing for the first time since suffering a concussion July 28, Pederson increased the advantage to 2-0 in the second with an RBI single that plated Wade, who had doubled.

After Oakland had closed within 2-1 on a Sean Murphy RBI single, the Giants began their power display in the sixth. Wade homered, as did Davis, who pinch-hit for Tommy La Stella and made it back-to-back bombs.

Wade’s homer, his fourth, was a two-run shot and came on the last pitch thrown by Oller, who was charged with four runs on eight hits in five-plus innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Davis’ homer was his second in three games since joining the Giants in a trade from the New York Mets. He has six this season.

The Giants made it a four-run inning on an RBI single by Brandon Belt, before capping their scoring on Bart’s ninth homer, a solo shot in the seventh.

San Francisco relievers Tyler Rogers, Yunior Marte and Jarlin Garcia finished up for Rodon, with Garcia serving up a two-run homer to Skye Bolt, his fourth of the season, in the ninth.

Wade collected two hits, two RBIs and two runs for the Giants, who were coming off a four-game home sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bart also had two hits and scored twice.

Murphy and Nick Allen had a pair of singles apiece for the A’s, who had won two in a row.

–Field Level Media