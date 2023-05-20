Mickey Moniak carries Angels past Twins

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mickey Moniak was a home run shy of the cycle and Hunter Renfroe had a two-out, tie-breaking RBI single in the seventh inning to help lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Moniak singled leading off the first inning, doubled in the third and had an RBI triple in the seventh that tied the game at 4-4. Second baseman Willi Castro had given the Twins a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh.

Angels starter Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter last season on May 10 against Tampa Bay, did not allow a hit for five innings Friday against the Twins.

In the sixth, he struck out the first two batters of the inning, giving him a career-best 12. But he walked Carlos Correa before Byron Buxton got Minnesota’s first hit, a single to left field on Detmers’ 99th pitch of the game.

Kyle Farmer followed with an RBI single, knocking Detmers out of the game. Jimmy Herget replaced Detmers and gave up a two-run pinch double to Alex Kirilloff, both runs charged to Detmers, tying the game at 3-3.

The Angels took the lead against Twins starter Joe Ryan in the third inning when Zach Neto singled, went to third on a double by Moniak and scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Ward.

The Angels added two runs in the fourth, one run scoring on a double by Brandon Drury and the second on a throwing error by Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

The Angels’ winning rally in the seventh started with a one-out single by Neto off Twins reliever Griffin Jax (2-6). Moniak’s triple scored Neto, and with two out, Renfroe drove in Moniak with what turned out to be the winning run.

Zack Weiss (1-0), one of five Angels relievers, earned the victory and Carlos Estevez pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout did not play Friday, getting a day off to rest.

–Field Level Media