Michigan’s Moussa Diabate enters draft, won’t sign with agent

Michigan freshman Moussa Diabate plans to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, but without signing with an agent to retain the option of returning to the Wolverines.

He averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Wolverines in 2021-22.

Diabate was widely expected to return to Ann Arbor, especially after All-Big Ten forward Hunter Dickinson announced Sunday he’d be back.

“It’s been my dream to take my game to the next level,” Diabate said in a statement. “With that in mind, I feel now is the right time to explore the NBA draft evaluation process. I am excited to learn and go through the processes I have heard so much about. It is important to me to say the support and guidance of coach (Juwan) Howard and the staff has given me has been such a gift.”

The 6-foot-10 forward has until June 1 to decide whether to remain in the NBA draft.

His best performance was a 28-point effort at Iowa on Feb. 17 when he made 12 of 15 shot attempts, gathered eight rebounds and had one block.

