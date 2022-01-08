Michigan State-Michigan game postponed due to COVID issues

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard signals players against Minnesota during the second half at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Saturday’s men’s basketball game between No. 10 Michigan State and Michigan was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines.

Based on the results of medical testing Friday evening, Michigan (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) fell below the Big Ten roster minimum of seven scholarship players, the university said in a news release.

Both schools said they will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

The Spartans (13-2, 4-0), who arrived in Ann Arbor Friday night for the rivalry game, now will be idle until they host Minnesota on Wednesday. The Wolverines are scheduled to host No. 3 Purdue on Tuesday.

