Michigan State lands 4-star small forward Coen Carr

Four-star small forward recruit Coen Carr announced Tuesday he will play college basketball at Michigan State.

Carr was ranked No. 59 overall in the Class of 2023 and No. 10 among small forwards by the 247Sports composite rankings.

He’s the fourth player from the class to commit to the Spartans, all of them four-stars. Michigan State recently received a commitment from forward Gehrig Normand along with point guard Jeremy Fears and forward Xavier Booker.

A 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward from Greenville, S.C., Carr was also considering Indiana, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

–Field Level Media