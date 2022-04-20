Michigan State forward Joey Hauser to return for final season

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser said Wednesday that he’s returning to the Spartans for his final season of eligibility in 2022-23.

“I have loved playing college basketball and being part of the Michigan State family has meant so much to me over the last three years,” Hauser said in a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account.

“There have been challenges along the way, but getting to play a full season and have the experiences we did this past year helped me realize my decision to come to Michigan State was the right one for me.”

A message from #10 ??? pic.twitter.com/KIdU8FW5eS — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) April 20, 2022

The 6-foot-9 Hauser began his career at Marquette and transferred before the 2019-20 season. He is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Hauser played in 35 games and averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 22.2 minutes per game. He made 40.8 percent of his 3-point attempts and shot 86.2 percent at the foul line.

The decision by Hauser is good news for coach Tom Izzo, who lost forward Gabe Brown and center Marcus Bingham Jr. to the 2022 NBA Draft.

–Field Level Media