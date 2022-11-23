Michigan starts slowly but eases past Jackson State

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jett Howard matched a game-high 19 points to lead Michigan to a 78-68 home win over Jackson State in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Wednesday.

Terrance Williams II scored 11 points, Kobe Bufkin scored 10 points and Hunter Dickinson had nine points and 12 rebounds for Michigan (5-1).

Gabe Watson had 19 points and eight rebounds, Trace Young had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Ken Evans Jr. scored 12 points for Jackson State (0-4).

Michigan shot 42.4 percent from the field overall (25 of 59), 40 percent from 3-point range (12 of 30) and went 16 of 19 from the free-throw line.

Jackson State shot 37 percent overall (27 of 73) and 27.6 percent from 3-point range (8 of 29).

The Wolverines held a 37-27 lead at halftime and then slowly grew that margin in the second half, going up 47-32 with 15:55 left in the game after a basket by Howard.

Minutes later, Michigan went on a 9-2 run to take a 60-41 lead with 9:59 remaining on the strength of back-to-back 3-point baskets by Joey Baker and another trey by Howard.

Jackson State was able to mount a minor rally, cutting Michigan’s lead to 64-51 with 5:34 left.

However, Michigan built its lead back up to 72-55 with 2:21 left after a 3-pointer by Howard.

Jackson State rallied again to cut Michigan’s lead to 74-68 with 22 seconds remaining, but the Tigers couldn’t get any closer.

Michigan struggled at the start, as Jackson State held a 22-20 lead with 6:40 remaining after a jumper by Watson.

But slowly after that, Michigan started to assert itself.

The Wolverines took a 28-24 lead with 4:20 left in the first half, and then after a 3-point by Watson pulled Jackson State to within one at 28-27, the Wolverines went on a 9-0 run over the final 2:33 of the first half to take a 37-28 lead at intermission.

–Field Level Media