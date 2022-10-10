fbpx
Published October 10, 2022

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart recovering in Ann Arbor

Michigan running back coach Mike Hart watches warm ups ahead of the Maryland game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart is recovering in Ann Arbor following a scary sideline moment Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Hart suffered what was reported as a seizure during the first quarter of the No. 5 Wolverines’ 31-10 victory against Indiana. He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field before being hospitalized overnight.

Hart, 36, released a statement Monday to update his condition and thank the trainers, paramedics, doctors, nurses and coaches and staff from both teams for their assistance.

“Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction,” Hart wrote. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”

Hart previously worked as the running backs coach for Indiana from 2017-20 prior to joining the staff at his alma mater.

Hart set the Wolverines’ career record with 5,040 rushing yards from 2004-07. He was a sixth-round draft pick by Indianapolis in 2008 and appeared in 21 games with the Colts from 2008-10.

