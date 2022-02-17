Michigan Panthers win No. 1 pick in USFL draft lottery

Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher isn’t happy about what going on the field against Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at LP Field in Nashville Jan. 10, 2009.

The Michigan Panthers will select first when the new iteration of the United States Football League holds its inaugural draft.

The Panthers, who will be coached by longtime NFL coach Jeff Fisher, received the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft lottery. The draft itself is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The full eight-team order is as follows:

1. Michigan Panthers

2. Tampa Bay Bandits

3. Philadelphia Stars

4. New Jersey Generals

5. Houston Gamblers

6. Birmingham Stallions

7. Pittsburgh Maulers

8. New Orleans Breakers

The player pool will be made up of ex-college and NFL players who have begun signing with the league to be draft-eligible.

The regular season, which will run from April 16 to mid-June, will be played entirely at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The league announced this week that Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will be the venue for both semifinal games on June 25 as well as the title game on July 3.

The previous USFL existed from 1983-85. The revived version will begin with eight teams: the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Michigan Panthers, Pittsburgh Maulers, Philadelphia Stars and Tampa Bay Bandits.

–Field Level Media