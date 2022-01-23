Michigan hands Indiana first home loss of season

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points Sunday to lift Michigan to an 80-62 win over Indiana at Bloomington, Ind.

Caleb Houstan added 19 points for the Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), who got off to a blistering start from the field and didn’t let up. Michigan shot 56.9 percent from the field and 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from 3-point line.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (14-5, 5-4) with 17 points, with Xavier Johnson adding 14 points. The Hoosiers suffered their first home loss of the season, dropping to 12-1 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Up 40-34, Michigan went on a 12-2 run, extending its lead to 52-36 on a jumper by Houston. Indiana answered with a quick 7-0 run, cutting Michigan’s lead to 52-43 on a 3-pointer by Race Thompson.

But Michigan regained control of the game with a flurry of 3-pointers, with one coming from Houston and two from Dickinson during an 11-4 stretch that put Michigan back up 63-47.

Michigan made 5 of its first 6 3-point attempts to jump to a 29-13 lead. The Hoosiers responded with a 9-0 run, cutting Michigan’s lead to 29-22 on two free throws by Johnson.

With Michigan up 34-22, Miller Kopp sank a 3-pointer and Jackson-Davis completed a three-point play, trimming the margin to 34-28. But Michigan scored four of the last six points of the half, with a Brandon Johns dunk and a Terrance Williams bank shot putting the Wolverines up 38-30 at halftime.

Williams provided a lift off the bench for Michigan with 10 first-half points. The Wolverines finished the half shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent (6 of 9) from 3-point range.

Michigan extended its win streak over Indiana to nine games, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

–Field Level Media