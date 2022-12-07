Michigan G Jaelin Llewellyn (ACL) out for season

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in Sunday’s loss to Kentucky in London.

The 6-foot-2 graduate transfer is in his first year with the Wolverines after playing three seasons at Princeton.

Llewellyn started the first eight games for Michigan (5-3) and averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

“We are devastated for Jaelin,” head coach Juwan Howard said in a news release Wednesday. “He worked so hard after joining us this summer and was making that next step in leading this team. His maturity and work ethic has already made a mark on our program and culture. Knowing him, this setback will only serve as an opportunity to grow as a person and player, but more importantly, offer himself a chance to help this program in any way he can. I admire that.”

Llewellyn was a two-time All-Ivy League selection and a three-year starter at Princeton, averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 76 games.

“Although this is not how I imagined my season here at Michigan would end, the support and love from everyone in the program will help me get through the rehab process,” Llewellyn said. “I’m looking forward to being my teammates’ biggest supporter for the rest of the season. Go Blue!”

Surgery is planned for early January.

The Wolverines open Big Ten play on Thursday night at Minnesota (4-4).

