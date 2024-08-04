Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore facing suspension for involvement in sign-stealing scheme

Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

When Jim Harbaugh was suspended last year, Sherrone Moore stepped up to handle head coaching duties for the Michigan Wolverines. Now, Moore is facing a suspension.

He’s one of seven individuals from Michigan’s 2023 team accused of violating NCAA rules. According to ESPN, Moore may face a show-cause penalty, including a suspension. Moore allegedly deleted a 52-text message chain between him and former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions on the same day when reports revealed his involvement in stealing opponents’ signals.

The deleted texts were reportedly uncovered later via “device imaging.” So, Moore is accused of committing a ‘Level 2’ violation. In this case, he’s being considered a “repeat violator” by the NCAA after also being tied to the previous claims of contracting recruits when he wasn’t allowed to during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period.

Jim Harbaugh, Denard Robinson and others also facing discipline

In addition to Sherrone Moore being under the microscope, now several other Michigan staffers are too. This includes the now Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, but also Denard Robinson too. Unlike Moore, Harbaugh, Robinson, Stalions, and Chris Partridge are all facing ‘Level 1’ violations, which is the stiffest penalty.

Michigan has already released a statement on the matter.

“Our athletic department and university continue to cooperate with the NCAA regarding our ongoing investigation. We do not have an update to share regarding its status at this time.” Michigan statement on alleged violations

If Harbaugh ever returns to the college stage, he could face a “show-cause” restriction. He’s being accused of not cooperating with the investigation due to denying the NCAA’s requests to view phone records. He also reportedly failed to actively look or watch out for “red flags.”

