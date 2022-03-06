Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (stomach) out vs. Ohio State

Feb 27, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Jacob Grandison (3) looks for the rebound at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson was ruled out for Sunday afternoon’s road game against No. 23 Ohio State due to a stomach ailment.

Dickinson, 21, averages team-leading totals in points (18.4), rebounds (8.5) and blocks (1.5) this season for the Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten).

Brandon Johns Jr. was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Dickinson, who collected 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in Michigan’s 82-71 setback against No. 24 Iowa on Thursday.

–Field Level Media