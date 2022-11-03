New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas goes on injured reserve, likely out for the season

It was just back in 2019 that New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas put up a record-breaking performance for the team.

At that point, it seemed like we were witnessing the next great wide receiver in the NFL. That has not been the case since. Following that record-breaking performance, the former Ohio State standout has seen action in just 10 games.

It now looks like he will have to wait until 2023 to see the field again. Saints head coach Dennis Allen met with the media on Thursday, just a few days ahead of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. In said Q&A, Allen announced that Thomas has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated toe. Allen does not expect the star receiver to return again this season.

Thomas, 29, has not played since suffering a foot injury in a Week 3 outing against the Carolina Panthers. In three games that he did suit up, the Pro Bowler looked like his former self (16 catches, 171 yards, 3 TD). This is just brutal news for one of the most-talented recivers in the NFL.

Related: Ranking NFL wide receivers heading into Week 9

Michael Thomas’ injury issues threatens to derail career

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2020, Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain in a Week 1 outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After an incident with then-teammate C. J. Gardner-Johnson ahead of a Week 5 outing, Thomas did not return to action until Week 9. He was ultimately placed on injured reserve in December, missing the remainder of the season.

In July of 2021, it was revealed that Thomas had undergone ankle surgery earlier in the summer. He was initially placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but was ruled out for the season in November due to the ankle injury.

These injuries have created a trickle-down effect for Thomas, threatening to derail his career in the process after some extraordinary seasons in New Orleans.

Michael Thomas stats (2017-19): 378 receptions, 4,375 yards, 23 TD, 78.6% catch rate

With Thomas now likely sidelined for the remainder of the season, stud rookie first-round pick Chris Olave will have to continue stepping up for a Saints team that’s 3-5 on the season and in desperate need of a win Week 9 against the Ravens.