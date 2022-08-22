Michael Harris II powers Braves over Pirates

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer Monday to lift the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The homer was Harris’ only official at-bat — he walked twice — and Vaughn Grissom was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Braves, who have won 12 of their past 14 games, including seven straight road games.

The Braves also are 5-0 against Pittsburgh this season after sweeping a four-game series at home in June.

Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi (5-5), in his fourth game with the Braves, gave up one run and four hits in six innings. He picked up seven strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk to pick up his first win with his new club.

Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 29th save.

Oneil Cruz hit a solo homer for the Pirates, who have lost three in row and nine of their last 11.

Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras (3-4) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, with five strikeouts and three walks.

Each team got a runner to third in the first.

For Atlanta, Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled to center and, two outs later, went to third on catcher Tyler Heineman’s passed ball. Contreras got Matt Olson to fly out to end the threat.

For Pittsburgh, Tucupita Marcano led off with an infield single but was out at second on Kevin Newman’s grounder. Bryan Reynolds singled up the middle to move Newman to third, but Ben Gamel grounded into a double play.

In the fifth, Grissom led off with a base hit to left. Harris followed with his 13th homer to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Cruz launched a high-arching shot to right, his 10th homer, to cut it to 2-1. Cruz entered the series in a 6-for-47 slump over his previous 13 games.

Pittsburgh threatened to tie it in the eighth. Bligh Madris walked, and Heineman bunted him to second. However, Marcano flied out and Kevin Newman grounded out to end the inning.

–Field Level Media