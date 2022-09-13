Von Miller calls for crack block ban after Micah Parsons-Leonard Fournette play; Parsons ironically disagrees

One of the more circular arguments you’ll run into from the fallout of a loaded NFL Week 1 pertains to the controversial, earth-shaking crack block that Leonard Fournette delivered to Micah Parsons during Sunday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Dallas Cowboys.

For starters, the official definition of a crack block goes as follows.

“A crackback block is a blocking scheme element where a player split out wide, or in the slot, will motion in toward the formation and deliver a block to the blindside of an edge defender. A crackback block must engage the defender above the waist and, must not be a block in the back.” Via InsideThePylon

There’s more to it, but that’s the gist.

Now, for the complicated part. Do we even know for sure what Fournette did to Parsons was a dirty play that should be outlawed? Judging from the replay that’s been circulating, it appears Lenny was covering the edge to assist the left tackle and, had he not, Parsons was well on his way to crack the living hell out of Tom Brady.

Von Miller took to social, calling for a ban on crack blocks after Fournette laid into Micah Parsons

Like anything else that happens in an NFL game — particularly when it comes to explosive plays — it really depends on who you’re asking, including Parsons himself. But one player who wanted to make damn sure this doesn’t happen again was Von Miller, the Bills’ veteran outside linebacker who was beyond adamant that a play like this “must be taken out (sic) the game!”

This block must be taken out the game ! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact! https://t.co/alEmMzEehk — Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 12, 2022

Naturally, Von’s exasperated reaction and subsequent demand brought on a slew of varying reactions, with no one putting it better than retired New York Giants legend Jumbo Elliot, who said:

“Perfectly executed chip block. Put on your big boy pads.”

But nothing would come close to topping the sizzling takes than what a hyped-up Micah Parsons himself had to say. After initially calling Fournette a “p***y,” approximately 19 minutes later he completely reversed course and said it’s all part of the game!

There is legit nothing to be mad about it’s FOOTBALL!! Crack blocks happens!! Y’all are so funny!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 12, 2022

The sheer beauty of “Sports Twitter” is the 24/7 open door it provides for instantaneous, emotional reactions directly from the athletes of note. And it gets even better when said reaction is quickly followed by a retraction.

As the frequently used Jerry Seinfeld GIF states, “you’ve gotta love sports!” Except, of course, when a team like Dallas is dealing with a laundry list of other issues that are of far more significance.

As for Micah Parsons, he got to Brady a lot Sunday night. Leonard Fournette might have simply been attempting to protect his golden boy quarterback.