MIBR promote brnz4n to replace WOOD7

Credit: MIBR

MIBR confirmed the promotion of academy star Breno “brnz4n” Poletto to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive starting lineup Friday.

The Brazilian squad benched AWPer and in-game leader Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato earlier this week.

The 18-year-old brnz4n joined MIBR Academy last August.

The roster shuffle comes on the heels of last week’s elimination in the PGL Antwerp Major’s Challengers Stage.

Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes replaces WOOD7 as in-game leader. Joining chelo and brnz4n on the active roster are Raphael “exit” Lacerda, Matheus “Tuurtle” Anhaia and Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian. Bruno “bit” Fukuda Lima is the coach.

–Field Level Media