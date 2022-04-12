MIBR, FURIA advance at PGL Antwerp qualifier

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

FURIA Esports and MIBR improved to 3-0 Tuesday and advanced to the first-place tiebreaker of the PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR event in Bucharest, Romania.

MIBR rallied to defeat Imperial Esports 2-1 and FURIA swept Complexity Gaming in Round 3 High Matches. FURIA and MIBR will play Thursday. Complexity and Imperial will compete in High Matches on Wednesday.

In Round 3 Mid Matches, Evil Geniuses defeated 00 Nation 16-9, Sao Caetano Esports edged Isurus 16-13, Party Astronauts routed Case Esports 16-6 and Team Liquid destroyed paiN Gaming 16-1. The winners will play in Round 4 High Matches while the losers compete in Round 4 Low Matches, both Wednesday.

In the Round 3 Low Matches, 9z Team swept Bad News Bears and Team oNe Sports swept Leviatan, who along with BNB were eliminated. oNe and 9z will play in Low Matches on Wednesday.

Sixteen teams are competing for six berths to the $1 million PGL Major Antwerp next month. In the Swiss System format, elimination and advancement matches will be best-of-three and all other matches will be best-of-one. After five rounds of the Swiss Stage, the first-place team will be awarded Legend Status for Antwerp, the second and third teams will win Challenger Status and Nos. 4-6 will begin with Contender Status.

On Tuesday, FURIA defeated Complexity 16-7 on Ancient and 16-11 on Vertigo. Rafael “saffee” Costa led the all-Brazilian side with 47 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-deaths differential.

In a battle of all-Brazilian teams, Imperial won the first map on Inferno 16-12. But MIBR responded, winning 16-8 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Nuke. Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes and Jhonatan “JOTA” Willian both had 61 kills for MIBR while JOTA had a game-high plus-13 K-D differential.

The Swiss Stage continues with six matches Wednesday:

Imperial vs. Party Astronauts (Round 4 High)

Complexity Gaming vs. Caetano (Round 4 High)

Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses (Round 4 High)

00 Nation vs. 9z Team (Round 4 Low)

paiN Gaming vs. Team oNe (Round 4 Low)

Isurus vs. Case Esports (Round 4 Low)

PGL Major Antwerp American RMR prize pool:

1. $25,000, Legend status — TBD

2. $12,500, Challenger status — TBD

3. $7,500, Challenger status — TBD

4. $5,000, Contender status — TBD

5-6. No prize money, Contender status — TBD

7-14. No prize money — TBD

15-16. No prize money — Bad News Bears, Leviatan

–Field Level Media