Miami suspends coach Katie Meier three games

Miami suspended women’s basketball coach Katie Meier for the first three games of the season on Sunday amid an ongoing NCAA probe.

The Hurricanes open the season at home Monday afternoon against Maryland-Eastern Shore. Meier will also miss home dates with Stetson on Thursday and Boston University next Sunday.

Associate head coach Fitzroy Anthony will lead the team in Meier’s absence.

The school released a statement Sunday but declined to provide details of the NCAA investigation.

“The University and Coach Meier are working cooperatively with the NCAA on an enforcement matter and per NCAA bylaws, the University is unable to provide further details or comment at this time,” the statement said.

Meier, 54, is the winningest coach in program history. She is 324-211 since taking over the Hurricanes in 2005-06, leading them to nine NCAA Tournament berths.

“For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”

The suspension is a self-imposed penalty by the university. The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against the program.

The Hurricanes were picked to finish sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll. They finished 21-13 last season and lost in the second round of the NCAA tourney.

