Miami sends Louisville to seventh straight loss

Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals interim head coach Mike Pegues talks with guard Jarrod West (13) as he heads to the bench during the first half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Moore had 15 points, five assists and three steals, leading visiting Miami to a 70-63 win over Louisville on Wednesday in Atlantic Coast Conference action.

The Hurricanes also received 15 points from Isaiah Wong, including a clutch four-point play, and 14 points and six assists from Kameron McGusty, who made a crucial last-minute jumper.

The Hurricanes also got 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting from Jordan Miller and eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks from Sam Waardenburg.

Miami (19-7, 11-4 ACC) won at Louisville for the first time in program history after six defeats there. The Hurricanes have won games three in a row overall.

The Cardinals (11-14, 5-10) lost their seventh straight game, dropping to 7-7 at home. The last time Louisville lost seven consecutive games was in 1941.

The Cardinals were led by Dre Davis’ 18 points, El Ellis’ 17 and Noah Locke’s 11. Matt Cross, a Miami transfer, scored no points in seven minutes.

In the first half, Moore made his first three shots from well beyond the top of the key, giving Miami an 11-6 lead. Miami stretched the gap to 27-15 and took a 35-25 advantage into halftime.

Early in the second half, Louisville cut its deficit to 43-38. However, a McGusty 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock and a Miller layup off a Cross turnover pushed Miami’s lead back to 10 points.

Then, back came the Cardinals, closing their deficit to 52-49 with 8:36 left after consecutive Davis baskets. By that point, the Cardinals had made 11 of 13 second-half shots from the floor.

With 3:31 left, Wong made his four-point play, hitting a step-back 3-pointer while getting fouled by Jae’Lyn Withers. Wong then made the free throw for a 64-54 lead.

Louisville went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 64-61 with 1:10 left.

McGusty answered by sinking a jumper with 35 seconds left — it again came at the end of the shot clock — and then an Ellis airball virtually clinched the Miami win.

–Field Level Media