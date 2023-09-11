Miami S Kamren Kinchens released from hospital

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami All-American safety Kamren Kinchens is out of the hospital and in “good shape” following a collision during Saturday night’s game that resulted in him being airlifted to a trauma center.

Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Kinchens was released from the hospital Sunday.

“Ran all the tests and all the evaluations, and he’s in good shape,” Cristobal said Monday on WQAM radio. “He’s fine. He’s going to be well. He’s going to be really good. He doesn’t have anything that’s too serious. He just has some football stuff. We’re going to be in great shape.”

Kinchens collided with Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith after a 20-yard completion with just under two minutes left in Miami’s 48-33 win and fell to the turf. He was attended to for nearly 10 minutes before being removed from the field and taken to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

Kinchens released a short message Sunday afternoon.

“I want to Thank everyone for the prayers, I’m doing better Love Y’all,” Kinchens wrote.

I want to Thank everyone for the prayers, I'm doing better Love Y'all ?? — Kamren Kinchens5 (@KKinchens5) September 10, 2023

Kinchens had seven tackles and an interception during the victory over then-No. 23 Texas A&M.

Last season as a sophomore, Kinchens earned first-team All-American honors while grabbing six interceptions. He also was first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kinchens earned first-team preseason All-American honors prior to this season and is one of the team leaders.

