Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke (shoulder) exits vs. Duke

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left Saturday’s game against Duke in the second quarter due to an apparent injury to his right shoulder.

Van Dyke, considered a possible first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft prior to this season, is doubtful to return.

Van Dyke injured his passing shoulder while being sacked in the second quarter.

Prior to the injury, Van Dyke completed 11 of 16 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown. He was not intercepted.

Van Dyke was replaced by Jake Garcia with Duke leading Miami 17-7.

–Field Level Media