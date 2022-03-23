Miami (Ohio) parts ways with coach Jack Owens

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miami (Ohio) fired head coach Jack Owens on Wednesday after five seasons.

Owens, 44, led the Redhawks to just one winning season and finishes with a 70-83 overall record.

“I want to thank Jack Owens for his tremendous effort and work ethic in leading Miami Basketball,” athletic director David Sayler said in a statement. “We all have a great amount of respect for Jack, who he is, how he conducts himself and how he ran the program. Jack’s leadership throughout the pandemic was always centered on student-athlete well-being and he accomplished a lot in challenging times. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Miami finished with a 14-18 (8-12 MAC) record in 2021-22 after a 5-0 start, including a win over Georgia Tech.

Owens was the associate head coach at Purdue before taking the reins in Oxford, Ohio. Miami was his first head coaching job.

As a player, Owens averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 76 games (56 starts) with Murray State (1995-96) and Eastern Illinois (1997-99).

