Miami Marlins use four-run ninth to rally past Washington Nationals

Jesus Sanchez hit two home runs, the second in the ninth inning, and the visiting Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 8-6 on Wednesday.

Miami trailed 6-4 to start the ninth, but an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and a fielder’s choice groundout by Bryan De La Cruz tied the score. Sanchez then connected for a two-run homer off Kyle Finnegan (5-7) to left center for his 12th homer of the season.

The Marlins were 1-66 when trailing after eight innings before Wednesday’s comeback.

Sanchez also hit a two-run home run in the sixth and De La Cruz added a homer for the Marlins (62-84), who took the rubber game of the series.

Paul Campbell (2-3) pitched one inning for the win and Dylan Floro earned his 12th save.

Josh Bell had three hits, including a home run, and Alcides Escobar had four hits for the Nationals (60-86).

In a pairing of left-handed rookies named Rogers, Washington’s Josh Rogers tossed five innings of one-hit baseball, striking out six with one walk.

Trevor Rogers threw 84 pitches in four innings for Miami. He allowed a run on seven hits, walked one and struck out three.

Washington broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh. After a single, walk and error loaded the bases, Lane Thomas drew a walk from Anthony Bass. Escobar followed with a line-drive single to right and the lead was 5-3.

De La Cruz pulled Miami within 5-4 with a solo home run in the eighth, but Bell answered to lead off the bottom of the inning with his 27th of the season.

In the Washington fourth, Jordy Mercer led off with a double down the left-field line, went to third on a ground out and scored the game’s first run on a two-out hit, Thomas’ single up the middle.

With Juan Soto on first in the fifth, Bell hit a fly ball to center. Lewis Brinson lost it in the sun and it bounced over the fence for a double. Steven Okert retired the next two batters, but Zach Pop came on and walked two straight, forcing in a run to make it 2-0.

Miami tied it in the sixth when De La Cruz drew a walk and Sanchez sent a 1-2 pitch into the Marlins’ bullpen.

The Nationals regained the lead in the bottom half when Thomas doubled and scored on Soto’s sacrifice fly.

Sandy Leon singled leading off the seventh and later scored when Rojas’s comebacker deflected off Washington pitcher Mason Thompson for an infield single.

