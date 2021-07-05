Miami Marlins’ Sixto Sanchez to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Mar 20, 2021; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez (45) pitches against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Injured Miami Marlins right-hander Sixto Sanchez will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a small tear in his pitching shoulder.

Sanchez, who turns 23 later this month, hasn’t pitched this season due to persistent issues with the shoulder.

“Obviously, awful news starting with him and for us as an organization,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said prior to Monday’s game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. “I know we’d like to take the conservative route and hope we wouldn’t get to this, but obviously we have.”

Sanchez is rated as the Marlins’ top prospect by MLB Pipeline. He displayed his promise last season by going 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA in seven starts with 33 strikeouts in 39 innings.

Sanchez also made two postseason starts last season, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

The Marlins acquired Sanchez as part of the deal in which they sent catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies prior to the 2019 season.

–Field Level Media