Miami lands commitment from No. 2 TE prospect Riley Williams

Riley Williams, the No. 2 tight end prospect in the Class of 2023, announced Friday he would play for Miami.

The four-star player picked the Hurricanes over Alabama and Ohio State. He is ranked No. 66 overall in his class, per the 247Sports composite.

Williams, listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, hails from Portland, Ore., but plays for IMG Academy in Florida. That Oregon-to-Florida connection mirrors that of Mario Cristobal, the former Ducks coach who took over at Miami this offseason.

“Miami is the school for me,” Williams told On3 Sports. “My relationship with Coach Cristobal played a huge role in my decision. Over time, you see how real people are, and I have known Coach Cristobal for a while, and he is genuine. He has been the same person from the beginning.”

The Hurricanes recently made a recruiting splash when four-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada committed.

