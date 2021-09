Nov 2, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Gurvan Hall Jr. (26) celebrates after making a fourth quarter interception as the Florida State Seminoles host the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes starting safety Gurvan Hall was suspended for Saturday’s game against Central Connecticut due to an unspecified violation of team rules.

The suspension was announced about an hour before kickoff of the nonconference contest.

Hall started the first three games for the Hurricanes (1-2) this season and registered 21 tackles.

He has 138 tackles, two sacks and one interception in 39 games (17 starts) with the program since 2018.

–Field Level Media