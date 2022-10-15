Miami holds off Virginia Tech to return to win column

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Van Dyke threw two touchdown passes and Miami held off a late Virginia Tech rally in a 20-14 win Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg, Va.

In snapping its three-game losing streak, the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1) controlled the Hokies for three quarters, before Tech made a late run behind quarterback Grant Wells.

In losing its fourth straight, Tech (2-5, 1-3) gained 257 yards. The Hurricanes registered six sacks, including 3 1/2 from Akheem Mesidor.

Miami’s dominance came despite committing 17 penalties that covered 159 yards. The mistakes fueled both of Tech’s touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

Tech’s first touchdown came at the start of the fourth quarter as Malachi Thomas caught a pass in the flat from Wells and beat a defender to the end zone pylon. The 14-yard play capped a 65-yard drive and cut Miami’s lead to 20-7.

Later in the quarter, Wells scored on a 3-yard run to finish up a drive that included back-to-back 15-yard penalties against the Hurricanes.

The score made it 20-14 with 3:20 to go but they never regained possession again as Van Dyke completed a third-down strike to Frank Ladson Jr. and optioned for another first down as Miami ran out the clock.

Operating behind a line that was missing injured starters at center and guard, Van Dyke completed 27 of 44 passes for 288 yards without an interception.

Van Dyke’s top target, Colbie Young had nine receptions, including two one-handed catches in the first half, one setting up Miami’s first touchdown and the other accounting for the Hurricane’s second score.

Van Dyke was in fine form from the start. His first three passes covered 72 yards as Miami scored on its opening possession. After Young made his one-handed catch for 37 yards, Ladson Jr. followed with a 5-yard touchdown grab in the back of the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The Hurricanes’ next march was more methodical as they used 18 plays to traverse 71 yards and produce a 28-yard field goal for Andres Borregales, his first of two in the game.

Miami extended its lead to 17-0 with an 80-yard drive in the second quarter capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Van Dyke to Young.

Wells finished 21-of-33 for 179 yards.

