Miami Heat president Pat Riley used wild approach to justify Jimmy Butler suspension

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley and All-Star forward Jimmy Butler first got into it this offseason, with Riley saying the Miami star should “keep your mouth shut” following comments about the Boston Celtics. Just a few months later, Riley suspended Butler for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team.

The suspension came after months of NBA rumors about Butler wanting out of Miami and just a day after the 35-year-old told reporters he doesn’t think he can find on-court joy in Miami. It led to his suspension, with the team announcing it would explore trade options.

Jimmy Butler contract: $48.798 million cap hit in 2025, $52.413 million player option this summer

However, multiple NBA teams who inquired about Butler were told to back off in recent days. The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies both inquired about acquiring the All-Star forward but were informed he wouldn’t want to play for either franchise. Instead, Butler is reportedly adamant about being traded to the Phoenix Suns.

With Phoenix unable to move off the Bradley Beal contract, Butler is stuck in Miami. As he continues to serve out the remainder of his seven-game suspension for “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team” new light is being shed on what happened following the announcement.

During an appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio, former player Tim Hardaway revealed the great lengths Riley went to in justifying Butler’s suspension with the NBA Players Association.

“I know [Pat Riley] gave [the NBPA] a 10 page letter and I know he gave them some film to show them why he suspended him” Tim Hardaway Sr. on Miami Heat president Pat Riley suspending Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler stats (ESPN): 17.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.7 APG, 55.2% FG

Miami never provided specifics on the exact infractions that led to Butler’s suspension. It could also be argued that Riley, who was already at odds with the veteran forward, found reasons to justify suspending Butler following his public trade demand.

Ultimately, neither side might end up happy with the outcome. Butler seems highly unlikely to land the trade to Phoenix that he wants which would seemingly leave him disgruntled moving forward. However, he’s also expected to exercise his $52 million player option this summer, meaning Riley and the Heat might have to deal with this happening again.

