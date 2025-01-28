NBA rumor suggests Miami Heat looking to land specific 3-time All-Star in potential Jimmy Butler trade

A new NBA rumor suggests that if the Miami Heat do move Jimmy Butler before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, they could be looking to add a three-time All-Star from the Western Conference they have had interest in previously.

After getting off to a good start to the season, the ongoing drama between top star Jimmy Butler and the front office has started to have a major effect on the Heat. Heading into their game on Wednesday against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers with a 23-22 record. Well below expectations for this year, but not terrible considering Butler has missed half their games in January due to suspension.

Related: NBA rumor suggests title contender has emerged as major threat to Phoenix Suns pursuit of Jimmy Butler

While the club would like to make amends and get through the rest of the season civilly, the six-time All-Star continues to make it clear he wants out of South Beach this season. The latest example came this week as he walked out of practice and was indefinitely suspended by the team. It would be shocking at this point if Miami does not trade the unhappy star in the next week.

Various reports have suggested the Phoenix Suns are his preferred landing spot. However, the West club lacks the pieces to entice Miami into a deal. That is why there is a belief that it would take a huge multi-time deal to send Butler to the desert. And a new report claims the team may want a specific veteran star in a potential deal.

Julius Randle stats (2024-25): 18.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 33% 3PT

Do the Miami Heat want Julius Randle back in a potential Jimmy Butler trade?

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“Keep an eye on Minnesota in a Butler deal,” SNY NBA insider Ian Begley revealed this week. “In the offseason, the Heat were one of the teams that expressed interest in trading for Julius Randle, per sources. Randle has remained on the Heat radar during the Butler saga, sources say.

“I don’t know if there are any active trade talks between Minnesota and Miami. But the two teams have been in touch on Butler trades.”

Julius Randle contract: One year, $30.9 million player option for 2025-26 season

The three-time All-Star is very much expendable before next week’s NBA trade deadline. Randle was a key part of the early Fall trade that sent Timberwolves great Karl-Anthony Towns to New York. However, he has had a major downseason this year for the T-Wolves. While he isn’t a good fit in Minnesota, his power forward with ball-handling skills might excel with the Miami Heat.

Randle has a $30.9 million player option for next season.

Related: Where do the Miami Heat land in our latest NBA power rankings?