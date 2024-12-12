NBA superstar’s agent rips ESPN’s Shams Charania, says insider ‘fabricated’ trade rumors

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

An NBA superstar’s agent is criticizing a top NBA insider over trade rumors about his client.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Jimmy Butler’s agent indicated the Miami Heat forward is open to being traded to championship-contending teams. The Heat currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, just two games over .500.

According to Charania, Butler’s wish list includes four teams: the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State. pic.twitter.com/QCXA2uEMXt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2024

Butler, a 35-year-old six-time All-Star, is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season. He addressed the trade rumors with reporters directly.

“I actually like it,” Butler told ESPN.com. “It’s good to be talked about. I don’t think there’s such a thing as bad publicity — to a point.”

However, these trade rumors didn’t sit well with Butler’s agent Bernard Lee and he took Charania to task for them.

Jimmy Butler’s agent calls Shams Charania report ‘fabricated’

However, Butler’s agent Bernard Lee strongly disputed Charania’s reporting on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bulls*** because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge,” Lee posted. “I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said ‘journalist’.”

I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said “journalist” https://t.co/1KOXza9SKg — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) December 11, 2024

Lee added a follow-up post: “Shams this is your opportunity to say my bad ‘I let chat GPT write my tweets and it went old school Peter [Vecsey]..’ (Shams Peter was a writer in the 90’s) be a trend setter.. invent the new I was hacked. Carry on all. Thank you.”

Shams this is your opportunity to say my bad “I let chat GPT write my tweets and it went old school Peter Vescey..” (Shams Peter was a writer in the 90’s) be a trend setter.. invent the new I was hacked. Carry on all. Thank you. https://t.co/1KOXza9kUI — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) December 11, 2024

Charania, a well-respected NBA insider, has not responded to Lee’s comments. His original post about Butler and potential trade destinations has been tagged with a community note on X.

