Miami Heat’s flight plans has plane set for Denver following Game 7

Imagine being an NBA player for the Miami Heat, heading on the road to Boston for a thrilling Game 7. Sure, you’re a millionaire, that’s a welcome scenario in this fantasy, but you also have no clue what your future holds.

What are you doing next week? No clue because until we know the results of Game 7’s battle with the Celtics, Miami’s plans are up in the air.

They could be headed to Denver for another best-of-seven series, this time for a chance to win the NBA Finals. But the Heat could very well just be headed back home to Miami, with their season ending for good, if they lose to Boston.

But the Heat organization isn’t even thinking about the scenario that sees them go home, eliminated from the playoffs. Not before they reach the NBA Finals, anyway.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports, the Heat actually already have their post-game flight scheduled for takeoff, and it’s not headed to Miami. Instead, their team plane is set to depart for Denver after Game 7 later tonight.

This could get awkward. Fast.

While this may sound like a big deal, it’s not going to be too difficult for the plane to change course before it departs, should the Heat find themselves in a situation they’d rather not be in later this evening.

Still, the audacity of their plans should irk Boston, yet, should we really expect anything different from an organization led by Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra, and Jimmy Butler? No. We’d be willing to bet they haven’t spent one second envisioning a scenario where Miami loses to Boston, even if the NBA may be trying to foil their plans.

