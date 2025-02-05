NBA insider reveals which All-Star Miami Heat could fetch for Jimmy Butler

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After six seasons with the Miami Heat, five-time All-NBA selection Jimmy Butler has worn out his welcome. Already on his fourth NBA team, Butler could be on the verge of joining his fifth ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

The Heat have been trying to trade the 35-year-old Houston, Texas native for several weeks now, but so far, teams haven’t made a strong offer for the six-time All-Star. Now the team could be looking to complete a three-team trade just to get the job done.

Related: ‘Increasing belief’ that Kevin Durant gets traded ahead of NBA trade deadline

Miami Heat could end up with Andrew Wiggins in 3-team trade

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Who will trade for Jimmy Butler? That remains to be seen, but the six-time All-Star is viewed as one of the players who’s most likely to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, it’s just a matter of which team, and who he’ll be traded for.

According to The Athletic, the Heat have discussed a three-team trade in which former All-Star Andrew Wiggins would head from the Golden State Warriors to Miami. This deal would then send Butler to the Phoenix Suns.

“Both the Warriors and Suns have cluttered salary structures, but both ownership groups have shown a willingness to pay up for players they desire. The Warriors also have a potential path to help guide Butler to Phoenix, if they pull the trigger on an Andrew Wiggins-centric trade with Miami that has been discussed.” The Athletic on Jimmy Butler trade to Phoenix Suns

While the Heat were likely aiming higher when the Butler trade negotiations began, Wiggins is six years younger than Butler. Yet, he hasn’t averaged 20 or more points since his days with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019-2020.

Still, Wiggins would inject a scoring punch in Miami, as he’s currently averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range. He also combines for 1.7 blocks and steals per game.

He has a cap hit of $28.2 million next season before a $30.1 million player option arrives for the final year of his contract in 2026-27. For now, he’s on a $26.2 million salary, which should make him an easier trade target ahead of the deadline.

Related: 10 players who could get dealt before Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline