Miami Dolphins urged to trade Tyreek Hill after Terron Armstead retirement

Tyreek Hill has had a strange offseason, practically requesting a trade following the first time he’s missed the playoffs in his nine-year NFL career. Yet, he and the Miami Dolphins quickly backtracked on that thought, with both sides seemingly more interested in continuing their partnership.

However, rumors of Hill wanting out have persisted, largely thanks to his odd social media activity. Now, a prominent NFL insider agrees that the Dolphins should be trying to trade their superstar receiver.

Albert Breer thinks Miami Dolphins are better off trading Tyreek Hill

When the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill, he helped elevate their offense to a top-three scoring unit by his second season in town. Yet, after last season, year three, Hill may have lost his passion for South Beach.

It’s clear that the 31-year-old wants to win, and the Dolphins didn’t get to celebrate many victories last season. Would they be better off trading the aging All-Pro receiver?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes it’s time for the Dolphins to consider their options, while raising doubts about whether Miami is still in its competitive window. He also believes the Terron Armstead retirement may be a “sign that the window might be closing in Miami.”

“If I were the Miami Dolphins, I’d think about trading Tyreek Hill.



Armstead turns 34 this summer. Before hanging ’em up, he was one of six Dolphins making more than $12 million per year. Three more—Hill (30), Jalen Ramsey (29) and Bradley Chubb (28)—will be 29 or older at the start of camp and have missed significant time over the past two years. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa is now off his rookie contract, and there is some cap debt to manage from the aggressive building over the next few years.



Also, it’s hard to imagine either Ramsey or Chubb, when the time comes, will bring a big return to help reset the team’s roster. I believe Hill still can. What’s more, you have a young player at his position, 25-year-old star Jaylen Waddle, who can soften the blow of a potential departure. SI’s Albert Breer on Tyreek Hill trade

Ultimately, Breer feels the Dolphins would be wise to consider whether they can “get a haul of picks” for Hill. If they wait too long, Hill may not have much trade value, yet if they trade him too early, the Dolphins could hurt their chances to compete in the immediate future.

