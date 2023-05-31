3 moves Miami Dolphins can make to take advantage of extra cap space

You could make a strong case in support of the Miami Dolphins already having one of the NFL’s best rosters. After making the playoffs in coach Mike McDaniel’s first season, despite starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being available for just 13 games, the Dolphins made even more additions to their roster over the offseason, with Jalen Ramsey being the headliner.

But the Dolphins have been cap-strapped for much of the offseason, with several high-profile players already on the roster, such as Tyreek Hill, who’s set to be the second-highest-paid non-QB in football in 2023. Yet, their fortunes are about to change.

The Dolphins released cornerback Byron Jones back in March, designating him as a post-June 1 release, which allowed them to spread out his dead cap charge over multiple years. It also frees up a significant amount of cap space once the calendar turns to June 1, releasing an additional $13.6 million to spend in 2023.

On Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel mentioned he wasn’t “sure where’ or how the Dolphins would take advantage of their newfound cap space but that they’d “make good use” of the extra room under the budget. So what type of moves could the Dolphins suddenly make with their extra cap space?

Sign guard Dalton Risner

We learned how ugly the offense can get when Tagovailoa isn’t available. The Dolphins need to do everything in their power to ensure their young star QB remains healthy and upright in 2023. Right guard Robert Hunt took a leap under coach McDaniel’s tutelage, but left guard remains a weakness in Miami with Liam Eichenberg grading 75th out of 77 offensive guards per Pro Football Focus.

Free agent Dalton Risner has played over 3,000 snaps at left guard in his career with the Denver Broncos, where he graded well in pass protection. Risner is also coming off a ‘down’ year, but even that effort ranked 58th among guards.

If added to the roster, Risner wouldn’t necessarily be taking over the starting job right away, but he’d be ready to fill in should Eichenberg continue to struggle while providing the ability to be a high-caliber backup.

Add Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook touching down in his home state of Miami has been one of the hottest rumors of the offseason. Both the Minnesota Vikings and Dolphins appear to be in a stalemate, but it’s possible that stagnancy takes care of itself after June 1. Like the Dolphins, the Vikings could be waiting to release or trade their Pro Bowl running back.

Waiting until June 1 allows the Vikings to save $9 million via release and up to $11 million with a trade. Meanwhile, if the Vikes tried to cut Cook before June 1, they’d save just $5.8 million while seeing an $8.2 million penalty. Trading him would have been similar, where they’d save $7.8 million but incur a penalty of $6.2 million.

In other words, if Cook gets traded or cut, the time would be now or not again until closer to the trade deadline. With the Dolphins’ suddenly emerging with extra cap space, Miami may be more willing to stomach footing the bill for a Cook trade now than earlier in the offseason.

DeAndre Hopkins gives Miami Dolphins NFL’s best WR corps

Another player who’s been generating plenty of headlines all offseason is DeAndre Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro receiver recently released by the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins is likely to land with a contender where the 30-year-old can resume his pursuit for his first Super Bowl ring.

Early indications suggest the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are involved in the Hopkins sweepstakes, while other teams are cautious about how much the five-time Pro Bowler has left in the tank.

But what about the Dolphins? They’d have little to lose by offering Hopkins an attractive contract in free agency, knowing they have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to continue powering the passing attack. Having Hopkins as a proven, reliable third option would only give Tagovailoa yet another weapon to work with, helping replace Mike Gesicki, who moved on in free agency.

If Hopkins returns to form, the Dolphins would easily have the NFL’s best receiving corps. If not, well, they still have Hill and Waddle to make a splash.

