Miami Dolphins make surprise $17 million investment on low-usage offensive player

Credit: USA Today Network

The Miami Dolphins made a surprising multi-year investment in a player at a position that has seen a steep decline in value over the last couple of decades.

During the Summer, one of the biggest stories in the NFL has been about the continued loss in value for running backs in the league. For decades, running backs were the heart of many offenses, however, there has been a major shift due to the league’s current era with an emphasis now on the passing game.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

It has gotten to the point where star running backs like Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor, and Josh Jacobs have had difficulty getting contracts that even match the level of what certain second or third-level wide receivers are earning across the league. Well, before running backs saw a sharp decline in contract value, fullbacks became irrelevant in most offenses.

Miami Dolphins make a surprising investment in fullback Alec Ingold

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Today, some offenses don’t even use fullbacks and it has become a position where the career expectancy is one of the shortest in the league. However, the Miami Dolphins hold the position in a different regard and awarded their starter at the spot with a surprising contract extension.

Also Read: Top 25 remaining NFL free agents and ideal landing spots heading into camp

On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Tom Pelissero was first to report that the “Dolphins and FB Alec Ingold have agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $17.2 million, per source.” He also revealed that the deal now makes the undrafted Las Vegas Raiders veteran the highest-paid fullback in the AFC.

Alec Ingold stats (2022): 15 catches, 105 yards, 2 total TD

What helps Ingold’s value with head coach Mike McDaniel is his versatility out of the position, as well as his importance in the locker room. Ingold was added to the roster ahead of last season following three seasons with the Raiders. The 27-year-old started in 14 of the team’s 17 games in 2022.